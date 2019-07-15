DPH: Avoid Potential Rabies Exposure by Avoiding Bats and Other Wildlife

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is reminding the public about the potential exposure to rabies when coming in contact with bats and other wildlife.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system in humans, pets and wild animals. A person may contract rabies through a bite, scratch or saliva from an infected animal. If untreated, rabies is fatal.

The DPH provided the following tips to avoid exposure:

Do not touch a bat!

Teach your children: Do not touch a bat!

Keep your pets vaccinated.

Do not interact or attract wildlife.

Do not put food outside for wildlife and keep pet food covered.

Talk to your healthcare provider about preventive shots if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.

Click here for more information on bats and the potential to contract rabies

Comments

comments