Dozens Evacuated From Convention Center

This morning 50 people were evacuated from the Central City Convention Center in Muhlenberg County for an incident involving a possible chemical reaction.

Dispatchers say crews were working with chlorine at the pool in the convention center on Golden Tide Avenue when people became overwhelmed by fumes.

50 people evacuated the building, 24 for of them were hospitalized.

One community member says his mom was in the pool at the time. She was recently released for the hospital.

“She is doing fine. She’s got a scratchy throat and a sore nose, but she’s doing well,” says David Rhoades, a victim’s son.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to this call with so many people being affected. 44News checked in with the area hospital they were sent to and they say almost everyone should be released by Monday night.

Comments

comments