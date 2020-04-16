Downtown Evansville Small Businesses Offer Free Sanitizers With Purchases

Downtown Evansville is incentivizing online sales for small businesses by giving away hand sanitizer.

Participating downtown businesses will be given travel-size hand sanitizers, made by a Boonville-based small business, to give away with purchases over $25, as supplies last.

The Downtown Evansville Development Corp and the Downtown Evansville – Economic Improvement District will provide the hand sanitizers as part of their partnership.

The move is an effort to promote new online offerings that many small businesses have adapted to during the stay-at-home order issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full list of participating businesses, click here.

Comments

comments