Downtown Evansville Small Business Saturday Scheduled for May 30

On Saturday, May 30, “Spring Small Business Saturday” will be hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID), where participants can enjoy a number of different offers and attractions while supporting small Evansville businesses.

Downtown Evansville stores and restaurants will be open and offering specials throughout the day on May 30.

Individual stores will also be distributing free tote bags, custom-designed by local Downtown Evansville resident and artist Andrew Cooper, courtesy of the EID.

Additionally, live music will take place along Main St. as guests stroll from shop to shop.

Businesses have implemented safety protocols to reopen, including employees wearing face masks and asking customers to wear a mask upon entry, hand sanitizers, social distancing floor markers, limiting capacity at locations, temperature checks, and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for businesses across the country, including those in Downtown Evansville. Small businesses provide the uniqueness that make our community different from other cities,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID.

“Many of our Downtown businesses search out local products and ingredients, magnifying the economic impact of consumers choosing small businesses,” he added.

With Governor Holcomb’s announcement of Indiana moving into Phase 3 of the “Back on Track Indiana” plan as of Friday, May 22, retail stores are now able to operate at 75% capacity.

You can view the Spring Small Business Saturday event page on Facebook by clicking here.

