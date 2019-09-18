The Downtown Evansville Fall Wine Walk is coming up on Friday, September 27th, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

There are 13 participating locations, to enjoy 4 half glass tastes in your favorite shops and restaurants. Enjoy wine, shopping, live music from Mariah Paiz & Christian Rowe, Patrick Preston & F1rst Class Entertainment, free silhouette portraits, free tarot card readings from New Moon Mystic & Luminary Wonder, live paintings by Jenna Sharp, free pedicab rides and play the life-size Operation Game.

Pre-sale tickets are $15, and $20 at the event starting at 4th St. and Main St.

Click here to buy tickets.

