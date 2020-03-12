Downtown Evansville Craft Beer Stroll Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The inaugural Downtown Evansville Craft Beer Stroll, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, is being rescheduled.

The Economic Improvement District reached that decision after discussion with events sponsors, vendors and the EID board.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to land upon,” said Josh Armstrong, EID president. “But we do not want to exacerbate any possible spread of COVID-19, or cause any concerns about its spread, with attendees, volunteers, or Downtown workers or residents.”

While there are presently no confirmed cases in Vanderburgh County, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization’s guidance is to minimize large group interaction to reduce exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable diseases.

Refunds for all guests who have purchased tickets are being processed through Eventbrite.

If you have any additional questions, please message us on Facebook or email info@downtownevansville.com.

