Double-Murder Suspect Arrested in Illinois, Held on $1M Bond

A man accused of killing two women in Waterloo, Iowa on Monday, has been arrested in Peoria, Illinois.

Waterloo police say Matthew Buford III was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday, February 12.

Buford is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail on a $1 million bond, Fox Illinois reported.

Investigators believe he killed Tamica Allison and Andrea Anderson.

Those two women were found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of W. 2nd Street after officers were called there around 11:20 on Monday night.

