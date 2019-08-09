Dotiki Mine to Cease Coal Production August 16

The Alliance Resource Partners reported today that Dotiki Mine will cease coal production effective August 16, 2019, in order to focus on maximizing production at its lower-cost mines in the Illinois Basin.

After production ceases, the operation will engage in reclamation of equipment and infrastructure for an indeterminate time.

“Unfortunately, weak market conditions made this action necessary,” said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer. “We are saddened that production will be ending at the Dotiki Mine, which was opened in 1969 and is the oldest mine operated by ARLP.”

