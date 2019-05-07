DoNUT Miss This Festival!

Love those sugary sweet circles that are synonymous with breakfast?

Then you’re going to love this festival!



UNLIMITED DONUTS and COFFEE samples, commemorative COFFEE MUG, GlasTone live, Cops eating donuts, Live Barista Art Throw down, a junior swat challenge for the little ones and so much more community fun at the Old National Events Plaza in beautiful downtown Evansville.

SECURE your tickets today at EvansvilleDonutFestival.com

The 2019 Evansville Donut Festival will support the future Stop Light City Playground.

After an amazing kick-off year, we wanted to send our sincere thanks for supporting our event. We were able to raise over $10,000 to split between the fundraising efforts of Mickey’s Kingdom Playground and Stoplight City Playground. Now that Mickey’s Kingdom has been built, we are focusing our efforts towards Stoplight City and the Trolley Playground piece.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

-Donut & Coffee SAMPLING AREA from area bakeries and cafes.(Premium food items will be for sale in designated areas)

-BARISTA Art THROW-DOWN hosted by the Evansville Barista Coalition.

-ROCK LIVE with the GLASTONE band

-ULTIMATE Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar

-FREE Parking

FOR CHILDREN:

-Junior SWAT CHALLENGE hosted by the Evansville Police Department

-Special Police Vehicle Displays

-Art, Face Painting, Games and Donut Themed Activities.

PRESALE tickets will be released in the coming weeks with more information to follow.

VENDOR & SPONSOR interests please email info@evansvilleevents.com for more details.

Evansville Donut Festival is a fundraiser in partnership with Evansville Events, Evansville Police Department and Franklin Street Events Association.

*All sales final. Indoor Festival.

Could an event be more delicious?

Join us this Saturday at Evansville’s Donut Festival!

Starting at 9 am at Old National Events Plaza, donut and coffee sampling barista art throw-down hosted by the Evansville Barista Coalition, live music, tons of activities for the kids.

Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults, you’ll get a commemorative coffee mug, and you’ll be helping make Stoplight City Playground a reality.

