We all love a good bargain, and some of us love the thrill of the hunt!

What if I told you that a business just opened in Evansville that will satisfy both your bargain bone, and give you that rush?

How about a brand new five dollar 50″ TV?

Now you’re listening…let’s check out “Treasure Hunt” and see if it really does deliver what it promises.

You don’t need a map for this “Treasure Hunt”.

Just 5 bucks, and a need for a great bargain.





X marks the spot of this new shop on Evansville’s West side…

Treasure Hunt liquidates an entire semi of merchandise every week!!

Here’s how it works…everything starts out at $5 Friday and Saturday for restock, and then drops down to 25 cents by the next Thursday to make room for a new load every Friday at 10am.

What can five bucks get you?

I found this wireless network camera and an air bed in one of the bins, and somebody else found TVs!

Which is why people stand in line for so long.

I got here at 5 o’clock yesterday…I’m hoping to get the sound bars and some drones.

Unless they happen to win “the first in line” ticket!

You just pay $5 for a ticket, and they draw it out of a pile. I just got a call yesterday saying that I won and I got to skip all the line in front of me.

Treasure Hunt gets its’ merchandise from closeouts, bankruptcies, overstocks, liquidations, customer returns and out of season goods.

This means inventory varies all the time, so you might go one time and feel that there’s nothing good, but then go another time and feel that they have awesome stuff!

It’s an adventure every time you walk in the door!

We’re a discount retailer, everything starts out at $5. Friday and Saturday we do a full restock on the bins, everything can be in it from a giant 50″ TV all the way down to a tablet, to a microwave! I mean, everything is in these bins for only $5, we restock on Friday and Saturday.

Throughout the week the merchandise sells down, and the price continues to drop.

There are some rules to know before you go…to be fair to all those who wait in line, only put items in your cart that you are sure that you want.

Do not stockpile product to sort through later.

Rude!

Please do research and product evaluation at the bin …that way others have opportunity to find the treasure they’re hunting for.

But this is just a courtesy to other “hunters”.

Leave the map and shovel at home, grab your wallet (or purse), and harness your sense of adventure for…a treasure hunt.

Ready for a shopping adventure now?

Find treasure hunt at 4619 University Drive in Evansville.

Today is re-stock day with all new products in the 5 dollar bins, they open at 10am, and the line will be long.

