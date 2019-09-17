Don’t Miss Your Chance to Taste One of Indiana’s Largest Apple Pies!

Did that headline get your attention?

It sure got mine.

The 39th Mt. Zion Apple Fest is coming up!

It’s a Tri-state tradition…

Come join the fun and celebrate Mt. Zion’s 39th Annual Apple Fest at AEP Honey Creek Farm.

Bring the whole family Saturday and Sunday, Oct.12-13.

Enjoy arts & crafts from all over the area and delicious food!

Parking $3 per car.

Look for the signs just North of Rockport, IN…don’t miss the fun!

For more details visit mtzionumchurch.com

The largest apple pie in Indiana?!

I HAVE to see (and taste) this.

Save the date, and make plans with friends and family for this October event that’s far from spooky.

