Donors Urgently Needed in Indiana as Coronavirus Causes Cancellations of Blood Drives

The American Red Cross in Evansville is continuing is efforts to collect donations amid a wave of blood drive cancellations across the nation.

Officials say starting this Thursday blood drives will be held in the Stockwell building and will run every day from Monday to Friday for two weeks.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, 1,500 blood drives have been canceled across the country. The cancellations have resulted in more than 46,000 uncollected blood donations including Indiana.

Healthy donors are encouraged to attend these blood drives.

