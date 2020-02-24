Donors Urged to Donate During Red Cross Month

March is Red Cross Month and, in honor of that approaching occasion, the American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types, especially type O, to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Donors can make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 US Hwy. 60 East Henderson, KY 42420 3/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725 3/1/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Clay Elementary, 210 College Street Clay, KY 42404 3/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714 3/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 3/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 3/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 3/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 3/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 3/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 3/13/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 303 North 5th St. Chandler, IN 47610 3/5/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670 3/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Ross Medical Education Center, 227 North Green River Road Evansville, IN 47715 3/9/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5301 Daylight Drive Evansville, IN 47725 3/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 180 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus, IN 47579 3/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



