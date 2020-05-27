Donors Needed to Prevent Another Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross in Evansville is continuing is efforts to collect donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Individuals who donate through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Those who donate during the month of June will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 27-June 15:

American Legion Hall, 425 South Main Street Ferdinand IN 47532

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

5/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6/2/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

5/27/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

5/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

5/30/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/1/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

6/2/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

6/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

6/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

6/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

6/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/13/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

6/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

6/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, 115 W. Main Street Taylorsville, KY 40071

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

First Mennonite Church, 8002 E 550 N Montgomery, IN 47558

6/5/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Henderson Community College, 2660 South Green St. Henderson, KY 42420

6/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moose Lodge 1175, 2507 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546

6/15/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Presbyterian Church, 100 South Main St. Henderson, KY 42420

6/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Schnellville Community Club, 7855 East Market St. Schnellville, IN 47580

5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5301 Daylight Drive Evansville, IN 47725

6/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish Center, 214 South Wallace St. Dale, IN 47523

5/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Matthews Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St. Mount Vernon, IN 47620

5/31/2020: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Washington Community Blood Drive, 501 Burkhart Dr. Washington, IN 47501

5/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

