Donations Being Collected for People Displaced by Henderson Hotel Fire

Organizations in the Tri-State are calling out for donations a day after a massive fire displaced residents from a Henderson hotel.

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced that they are collecting blankets, clothes, and food items for the residents of the Simple Rewards Inn, who were displaced following an early morning Wednesday morning fire. Crews arrived to the historic building on Washington Ave at 3 A.M. with a large fire on the backside of the building. According to Henderson Fire Department, all residents were able to get out of the building before the roof collapsed. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. Due to the damage, the building is a total loss.

Items for donation can be delivered to 318 Main Street, Suite 401 on Monday through Thursday between 8AM and 5PM, and Friday from 8AM to 4PM.

Items can also be delivered to the Downtown Henderson Partnership office in the depot at 101 North Water Street, Suite B in Henderson.

