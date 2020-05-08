Don Mattingly on the Impact of COVID-19 on Local Charities and Baseball

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the daily lives of many, charity organizations can be hit hard by tighter budgets and new restrictions as a result.

One charity that provides educational advancements, social development, and athletic programs for youth in Evansville is Mattingly Charities.

Former New York Yankees player and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the impact of the ongoing pandemic on local charities, and baseball players and leagues nationwide.

How Much Do You Think the Pandemic Will Affect Mattingly Charities Specifically?

How Many Kids Does Mattingly Charities Serve, and Will Events Undergo Any Changes Due to the Pandemic?

Right Now, With No Start for MLB or Other Leagues in Sight, How Are Baseball Players Nationwide Being Affected?

To learn more about or contribute to Mattingly Charities, you can click here.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments