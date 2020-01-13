Domestic Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest

Saturday night in Daviess County, a woman frantic for help called 911, reporting that she was strangled and that her car was stolen.

But – the suspect, who is now in custody, says that’s not the case.

The 911 dialer, frantic for help, could be heard saying “please help me, please,” to a Daviess County 911 dispatcher.

“He has strangled me,” she said, “Scott Garrard, he’s got my car,” she continued to tell the dispatcher.

44News sat down with the man accused of those crimes, who says drugs and love played a major role in Saturday night’s events.

Garrard says the victim, his girlfriend, left their mobile home with him around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Garrard admits that he was high on meth. “Me and my girlfriend we got into a, just a domestic argument and stuff it just escalated and escalated,” 42-year-old Scott Garrard told 44News.

According to Garrard, the domestic dispute began on the subject of cheating.

“It just got heated, because I mean, I’ve cheated on her,” Garrard said.

Garrard says that as they were driving, the confrontation continued to escalate. That’s when the victim pulled her vehicle into a Marathon gas station and went inside the store.

According to the incident report, Garrard forced his way into the victim’s vehicle, made her drive, and strangled her while she was driving. The victim reportedly then pulled into an Owensboro Shell gas station where she ran inside for help, when Garrard then stole her vehicle and fled the scene.

“He knew the victim to a certain degree. It wasn’t of nature that he could get in the car with her without being invited, and doing erratic things to her such as strangling her and wanting some drugs,” Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said.

44News reached out to the victim for comment, but she was unable to be contacted.

Scott Garrard is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center on a $250,000 full cash bond.

Garrard has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear back in court on January 17.

Comments

comments