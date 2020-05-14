EvansvilleIndiana

Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grants Thousands in Funding to Indiana Organizations

Adam Kight 18 mins ago
1 minute read
https://www.dgliteracy.org/

On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $143,000 in literacy grants to Indiana nonprofit organizations. These grants support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, and is the foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement.

The grants awarded to Indiana organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 8,700 residents.

Of the 27 organizations that received funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, there were two in Evansville, Indiana.

  • Dream Center Evansville, of Evansville, Indiana: received $3,000
  • The Literacy Center, of Evansville, Indiana: received $10,000

Full List of Organizations Granted Funds by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation:

Organization
City  
County  
 Amount
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Inc.
Goshen
Elkhart
$3,000.00
Converse-Jackson Township Public Library
Converse
Miami
$1,000.00
Dream Center Evansville
Evansville
Vanderburgh
$3,000.00
East Washington School Corporation
Pekin
Washington
$2,000.00
Friends of the Bartholomew County Public Library
Columbus
Bartholomew
$2,000.00
Greater Indianapolis Literacy League
Indianapolis
Marion
$10,000.00
Hobart Family YMCA, INC.
Hobart
Lake
$3,000.00
Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc.
Warsaw
Kosciusko
$7,000.00
Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc.
Warsaw
Kosciusko
$10,000.00
La Casa de Amistad
South Bend
St Joseph
$10,000.00
Learn More Center, Inc.
North Manchester
Wabash
$8,000.00
Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center, Inc.
Indianapolis
Marion
$3,000.00
Meadowview Elementary School
Shipshewana
Lagrange
$500.00
Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities, Inc.
Portage
Porter
$8,000.00
New Beginnings
Indianapolis
Marion
$3,000.00
New Life Outreach Church Ministries
East Chicago
Lake
$5,000.00
Rising Sun-Ohio County Community School Corporation
Rising Sun
Ohio
$3,000.00
Robinson Community Learning Center
South Bend
St Joseph
$10,000.00
Silver Creek High School Library
Sellersburg
Clark
$2,500.00
South Bend Community School Corp. Adult Education
South Bend
St Joseph
$10,000.00
South Whitley Community Public Library
South Whitley
Whitley
$3,000.00
Sullivan Elementary School
Sullivan
Sullivan
$2,233.00
The Literacy Alliance, Inc.
Fort Wayne
Allen
$10,000.00
The Literacy Center
Evansville
Vanderburgh
$10,000.00
Vigo County School Corporation Adult Education
Terre Haute
Vigo
$8,000.00
Westminster Neighborhood Services, Inc.
Indianapolis
Marion
$3,000.00
York Elementary School
Bristol
Elkhart
$3,000.00

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close