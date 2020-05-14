Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grants Thousands in Funding to Indiana Organizations

On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $143,000 in literacy grants to Indiana nonprofit organizations. These grants support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, and is the foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement.

The grants awarded to Indiana organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 8,700 residents.

Of the 27 organizations that received funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, there were two in Evansville, Indiana.

Dream Center Evansville , of Evansville, Indiana: received $3,000

, of Evansville, Indiana: received $3,000 The Literacy Center, of Evansville, Indiana: received $10,000

Full List of Organizations Granted Funds by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation:

Organization City County Amount

Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Inc. Goshen Elkhart $3,000.00 Converse-Jackson Township Public Library Converse Miami $1,000.00 Dream Center Evansville Evansville Vanderburgh $3,000.00 East Washington School Corporation Pekin Washington $2,000.00 Friends of the Bartholomew County Public Library Columbus Bartholomew $2,000.00 Greater Indianapolis Literacy League Indianapolis Marion $10,000.00 Hobart Family YMCA, INC. Hobart Lake $3,000.00 Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc. Warsaw Kosciusko $7,000.00 Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc. Warsaw Kosciusko $10,000.00 La Casa de Amistad South Bend St Joseph $10,000.00 Learn More Center, Inc. North Manchester Wabash $8,000.00 Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center, Inc. Indianapolis Marion $3,000.00 Meadowview Elementary School Shipshewana Lagrange $500.00 Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities, Inc. Portage Porter $8,000.00 New Beginnings Indianapolis Marion $3,000.00 New Life Outreach Church Ministries East Chicago Lake $5,000.00 Rising Sun-Ohio County Community School Corporation Rising Sun Ohio $3,000.00 Robinson Community Learning Center South Bend St Joseph $10,000.00 Silver Creek High School Library Sellersburg Clark $2,500.00 South Bend Community School Corp. Adult Education South Bend St Joseph $10,000.00 South Whitley Community Public Library South Whitley Whitley $3,000.00 Sullivan Elementary School Sullivan Sullivan $2,233.00 The Literacy Alliance, Inc. Fort Wayne Allen $10,000.00 The Literacy Center Evansville Vanderburgh $10,000.00 Vigo County School Corporation Adult Education Terre Haute Vigo $8,000.00 Westminster Neighborhood Services, Inc. Indianapolis Marion $3,000.00 York Elementary School Bristol Elkhart $3,000.00

Comments

comments