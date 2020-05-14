EvansvilleIndiana
Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grants Thousands in Funding to Indiana Organizations
On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $143,000 in literacy grants to Indiana nonprofit organizations. These grants support summer, family, and adult literacy programs, and is the foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement.
The grants awarded to Indiana organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 8,700 residents.
Of the 27 organizations that received funds from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants, there were two in Evansville, Indiana.
- Dream Center Evansville, of Evansville, Indiana: received $3,000
- The Literacy Center, of Evansville, Indiana: received $10,000
Full List of Organizations Granted Funds by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation:
|
Organization
|
City
|
County
|
Amount
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Inc.
|
Goshen
|
Elkhart
|
$3,000.00
|
Converse-Jackson Township Public Library
|
Converse
|
Miami
|
$1,000.00
|
Dream Center Evansville
|
Evansville
|
Vanderburgh
|
$3,000.00
|
East Washington School Corporation
|
Pekin
|
Washington
|
$2,000.00
|
Friends of the Bartholomew County Public Library
|
Columbus
|
Bartholomew
|
$2,000.00
|
Greater Indianapolis Literacy League
|
Indianapolis
|
Marion
|
$10,000.00
|
Hobart Family YMCA, INC.
|
Hobart
|
Lake
|
$3,000.00
|
Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc.
|
Warsaw
|
Kosciusko
|
$7,000.00
|
Kosciusko Literacy Services, Inc.
|
Warsaw
|
Kosciusko
|
$10,000.00
|
La Casa de Amistad
|
South Bend
|
St Joseph
|
$10,000.00
|
Learn More Center, Inc.
|
North Manchester
|
Wabash
|
$8,000.00
|
Martin Luther King Multi-Service Center, Inc.
|
Indianapolis
|
Marion
|
$3,000.00
|
Meadowview Elementary School
|
Shipshewana
|
Lagrange
|
$500.00
|
Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities, Inc.
|
Portage
|
Porter
|
$8,000.00
|
New Beginnings
|
Indianapolis
|
Marion
|
$3,000.00
|
New Life Outreach Church Ministries
|
East Chicago
|
Lake
|
$5,000.00
|
Rising Sun-Ohio County Community School Corporation
|
Rising Sun
|
Ohio
|
$3,000.00
|
Robinson Community Learning Center
|
South Bend
|
St Joseph
|
$10,000.00
|
Silver Creek High School Library
|
Sellersburg
|
Clark
|
$2,500.00
|
South Bend Community School Corp. Adult Education
|
South Bend
|
St Joseph
|
$10,000.00
|
South Whitley Community Public Library
|
South Whitley
|
Whitley
|
$3,000.00
|
Sullivan Elementary School
|
Sullivan
|
Sullivan
|
$2,233.00
|
The Literacy Alliance, Inc.
|
Fort Wayne
|
Allen
|
$10,000.00
|
The Literacy Center
|
Evansville
|
Vanderburgh
|
$10,000.00
|
Vigo County School Corporation Adult Education
|
Terre Haute
|
Vigo
|
$8,000.00
|
Westminster Neighborhood Services, Inc.
|
Indianapolis
|
Marion
|
$3,000.00
|
York Elementary School
|
Bristol
|
Elkhart
|
$3,000.00