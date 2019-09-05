Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Grants to Indiana Schools, Programs

More than $60,000 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to Indiana programs and schools by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

These youth literacy grants provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

Founded in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner. Since being established, the organization has helped more than 10 million individuals take their first step toward literacy or continued education.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries, and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.

Below is a list of Indiana organizations and schools that received grants:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana; Fort Wayne

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Inc.; Evansville

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne; Fort Wayne

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County; Richmond

Chandler Elementary School; Goshen

Children’s Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis; Indianapolis

Communities In Schools of Clark County; Jeffersonville

Eagle Creek Elementary School; Indianapolis

Eastern Pulaski Elementary School; Winamac

Euell A. Wilson Center; Fort Wayne

EVSC Foundation, Inc.; Evansville

Gibault, Inc.; Terre Haute

Jennings County Schools; North Vernon

Muncie Boys & Girls Clubs; Muncie

New Augusta South; Indianapolis

Scottsburg Middle School; Scottsburg

South Bend Heritage Foundation; South Bend

Springs Valley Community Schools; French Lick

The Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools; Bloomington

West Lafayette Elementary School West; Lafayette

Wilbur Wright Middle School; Munster

Comments

comments