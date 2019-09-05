Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards Grants to Indiana Schools, Programs
More than $60,000 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to Indiana programs and schools by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
These youth literacy grants provide financial funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.
Founded in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner. Since being established, the organization has helped more than 10 million individuals take their first step toward literacy or continued education.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries, and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.
Below is a list of Indiana organizations and schools that received grants:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana; Fort Wayne
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Inc.; Evansville
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne; Fort Wayne
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County; Richmond
- Chandler Elementary School; Goshen
- Children’s Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis; Indianapolis
- Communities In Schools of Clark County; Jeffersonville
- Eagle Creek Elementary School; Indianapolis
- Eastern Pulaski Elementary School; Winamac
- Euell A. Wilson Center; Fort Wayne
- EVSC Foundation, Inc.; Evansville
- Gibault, Inc.; Terre Haute
- Jennings County Schools; North Vernon
- Muncie Boys & Girls Clubs; Muncie
- New Augusta South; Indianapolis
- Scottsburg Middle School; Scottsburg
- South Bend Heritage Foundation; South Bend
- Springs Valley Community Schools; French Lick
- The Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools; Bloomington
- West Lafayette Elementary School West; Lafayette
- Wilbur Wright Middle School; Munster