DoingMyPart: Join the Fight Against COVID-19

The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross launched a new campaign Monday encouraging Hoosiers to join the battle against COVID-19.

The campaign is called #DoingMyPart and aims to raise awareness of how everyone has a role to play in flattening the curve of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The campaign has been translated into at least six languages, including Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, French, Hakha Chin, and Spanish, based on the demographics across the Indiana region.

Through partnerships with key organizations, messages will be spread out to diverse audiences.

Below are some examples of the campaign’s messages:

safe manner by calling, texting or emailing your neighbors. Build a strong support community during these difficult times. Not feeling well? Stay home. Take care of those around you by self-quarantining.

Are you washing your hands correctly? Make sure you scrub them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds!

Social distancing is important. Stay at least six feet away from those around you.

While daily routines have changed, our need for volunteers has not. If you are healthy and feeling well, consider volunteering at redcross.org/volunteer.

Give blood. Don’t be discouraged if appointments aren’t immediately available. Sign up in the weeks and months ahead at RedCrossBlood.org

Become a Blood Donor Ambassador! These volunteers are needed and essential for our upcoming blood drives

To participate in the #DoingMyPart campaign and to download graphics and posts, click here.

