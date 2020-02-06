These Dogs Are the Perfect Date!

Find love this Valentine’s Day with Warrick Humane Society’s “Doggie Date Weekend”.

This is a great chance to spend the weekend with a WHS Dog to get them out of the shelter for a few days and see if there just might be a Furever Love Connection!

Prospective participants can fill out an adoption application on the Warrick Humane Society’s website www.warrickhumanesociety.org.

Doggie Dates may be picked up between 12:00PM – 7:00PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 or between 12PM – 4PM on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Pick up is first come, first serve, so all the dogs get a chance to meet their weekend Valentine.

Doggie Date drop off is Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 9:00AM – 11:30AM.

If a Furever Love Connection is made, Warrick Humane Society will offer $50 off adoption fees for anyone who participates in Doggie Date Weekend.

For more information contact:

Kim Henning

Warrick Humane Society Assistant Director

812-858-1132

WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com

