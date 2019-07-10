Dogg Daze of Summer – Concert Series

It’s the dog days of summer…but a new concert series featuring some of the area’s best boogie bands says these are days to celebrate with music!

CALABASH is original music at it’s finest. Provocative and improvisational music taking flight, and setting a course to take you to the edge of the cosmos and back. It’s a galactic explosion of rock, blues, folk, and jam! After years of gigging regionally and gaining a faithful fan base, CALABASH has risen to new heights. As their musical prowess has grown, so too has the lineup. What was once a simple acoustic duo has become an onslaught of rhythm and melody.

– BIG NINJA DELIGHT –

Big Ninja Delight is a musical journey into the fabric of the cosmos. Fueled by organic-electronic textures and focused on groove, Big Ninja’s music is rooted in the foundations of electronica, rock, and dub. The written compositions are constantly being re-arranged on stage. Combined with Stephen Horning’s soulful guitar melodies, and healthy doses of psychedelic improvisation, BND creates a unique experience at every show.

– THE K.SETZ BAND –

K.Setz is a recent yet powerful addition to the local/regional jam music scene. Showcasing his original material, his band is also rooted heavily in improvisation. The line-up features a rotating group of experienced musical psychonauts who can also be found playing with Big Ninja as well as Calabash.

ALL AGES WELCOME! FREE ADMISSION FOR ALL!

Free live music for all ages this Friday at the EVPL West location on West Franklin Street.

Aside from the boot-stomping bands, expect sit-ins and jams galore!

A selection of our fine local food trucks will be on site.

Lamasco Bar and Grill will be on location serving your favorite adult beverages.

Grab some lawn chairs and bug spray…this is the perfect Friday night date, or family night.

