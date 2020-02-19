Dog Reunited With Owner After Two Years

Some people argue there’s no greater bond than that between a man and his dog. That’s certainly the case for William Bishop and his dog Freya.

A couple of years ago she ran out of the backyard when Bishop and his family were out of town– one of his friends was watching her.

They frantically searched for Freya for several days and kept checking in with area shelters but no signs of the pup until just last week. A humane society nearly 800 miles away in Brunswick, Georgia reached out to Freya’s owner.

“I had her micro-chipped when I got her and they called me up, said ‘hey we found your dog.’ And I was like, ‘I haven’t seen that dog in two years so it was pretty amazing. It was different,” says Bishop.

Bishop was overjoyed by the news and was even more excited to see his long lost furry friend a feeling shared by Freya.

She was flown home by volunteer pilots with Pilots n Paws.

