Dog Found Shot, Abandoned on Highway 431 in Central City

A dog that was adopted two months ago on a Kentucky highway was shot in the head Wednesday.

The shocking discovery is leaving pet owners on high-alert. So far, three dogs have been shot two of them dead in Muhlenberg county in just the past three months.

“It’s very heartbreaking, esp one that was here at the shelter, it came in in September, it was in pretty bad shape and we got it back healthy,” says Janetta Smith.

In September, a 78-year-old woman who needed a companion made her way to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. There, she Patriot, a 10-year-old hound near the end of his life. The grandmother fell in love with the dog, and couldn’t let him go.

Patriot got away one day, and just a few short hours later was found shot to death on the side of Highway 431 in Central City.

“The hound, to my knowledge, we have not got a complaint or a call in reference to it, the only knowledge we have of it is what was on Facebook,” says Detective Flener

A driver spotted patriot on the side of the road and assumed that he had gotten hit by a car, the good samaritan rushed the 10-year-old dog to a local animal hospital, where he later died.

According to the sheriff’s office and humane society, the shootings in December, and the latest act of animal cruelty, are isolated incidents not connected.

Smith believes that landowners get angry or frustrated when they assume a dog or house pet is a stray or threat to their property.

Anyone with information about the latest active animal cruelty can contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department immediately.

Comments

comments