Dodging Storm Chances Monday Afternoon; Dry & Cooler Conditions Expected by Mid-Week

We started off with beautiful and pleasant conditions this morning with lows dipping down into the mid 60s. Evansville dropped down to 66°, and has gradually warmed up into the low 80s. We will continue to experience sunny and warm conditions across the region for the early part of Monday, before a low pressure system from the southwest brings possible isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Tri-State this afternoon. Highs should top out in the mid 80s. The rain chances will continue into tonight, with lows dipping down to around 70°.

Right now, we can’t rule out the timing of the showers and thunderstorms moving into portions of southwest Kentucky and Illinois. It is expected to hit the southwest portion of the viewing area and track northeast between the hours of 1:00 and 9:00 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a “1” for a severe weather threat. If storms develop, it is likely they will bring gusty winds of up to 25 mph and heavy down pours. We can’t rule out the possibility of localized flooding. The Tri-State is expected to hang on to the rain chances well into the overnight hours and Tuesday morning. High temperatures will stay below average for Tuesday, along with clearing by the afternoon.

Overall, this week has a lot of activity going on. As we reach Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will settle in bringing us sunny and dry conditions. Highs will continue to stay below seasonable temperatures. Storm chances will fire back up by the weekend and the heat is coming with it. Highs could reach near 90° by Saturday.

