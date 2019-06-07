Dodging Downpours Throughout the Weekend

A pesky slow-moving broad area of low pressure centered over Arkansas will continue spinning moisture from east to west throughout the Tri-State until Sunday. We saw highs Friday reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the area, with scattered showers mainly across Kentucky. Expect mostly cloud and muggy conditions overnight with a spotty shower and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weekend will feature much of the same unfortunately, heavy downpours are likely each afternoon with highs in the low 80s. So the weekend itself won’t be a complete washout, but if you have any outdoor plans play close attention to the forecast and an eye to the skies. Those heavy downpours are likely to fire up during the heating of the afternoon and move over the area in an east to west fashion.

Widespread flooding won’t be an issue but flash flooding in localized areas is possible due to training or slow moving showers and storms. The National Weather Service does has a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday 11P.M. for Ohio and Hancock Counties in Kentucky. Those areas have received over 2″ of rain since Thursday. Additional rainfall totals should be around 1-2″ by Sunday night.

Will FINALLY see our rain chances come to an end Monday, aside from a few morning showers, gradual clearing will take place across the area. The story next week is going to be the below average temperatures that move in following the passage of a cold front Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Overall the week itself will be relatively dry, aside from some shower chances late Thursday. By Friday morning some outlying areas could fall as low as the upper 40s!

