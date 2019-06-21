Documents in Kristy Kelley Investigation Released

Friday, court documents in the Kristy Kelley investigation have been released by Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder

Kelley went missing back in August 2014. Witnesses say she has last seen leaving a Boonville VFW post.

A month later, Kelley’s body was found in her vehicle at the bottom of a lake. There was no criminal investigation into Kelley’s death. It was determined that Kelley’s death was a result of accidental asphyxiation caused by drowning.

The files have dozens of security camera videos, emails, tips, text messages, detectives notes, polygraphs, subpoenas, search warrants, Facebook searches, bank accounts, internet history, and receipts.

There is surveillance video from places like People’s Bank, Tastee Freeze, Churches, Caseys, Bucks and Jakes, and St. John’s and more.

44News is currently reviewing the documents and will have more updates throughout the day.

Stay with 44News is on-air and online for more information.

——————————————-

Related stories:

Comments

comments