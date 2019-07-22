Doctor’s Wife Causes Outbreak in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio

A Mt. Sterling doctor has been placed on probation after allowing his unlicensed wife to mishandle vaccines, causing an infection outbreak in patients across Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure says Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin will be on probation for five years and must pay $5,000 for entrusting someone without a medical license and contributing to a public health crisis.

McLaughlin’s wife, Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin, owns and operates Location Vaccination. The company was hired during last year’s flu season to provide vaccines to adult employees in more than 20 municipalities.

The state department of Public Health first began investigating the company in February after reports of patients experiencing pain, swelling and lumps at their injection sites.

