Doctors’ Offices Reopen With New Precautions

Most doctors’ offices are reopening to patients after limiting their hours or closing their doors altogether, but your next trip to see the dentist, dermatologist, or eye doctor will look a little different.

“Right now were just ready to get back into the swing of things,” says Dr. Michael Hodges, ophthalmologist.

It’s business as usual once again.

“We’ve been very excited about reopening,” says Hodges. “We’re making a lot of changes on how we run patients through the office because we still want to provide a lot of protection.”

At The Eye Group in Evansville some of those changes are noticeable before even seeing the doctor.

“When they check in we’re allowing them to sit in their vehicles and we will call them when were ready to see them,” says Hodges. “When we dilate them, we’re allowing them the chance to stay away from other people. In the waiting room, if they choose to not to stay outside, the chairs are six feet apart to keep them social distancing.”

Like many practices, medical professionals will take each patient’s temperature and ask them if they’ve had symptoms of COVID-19 or been around anyone diagnosed.

There is also a decrease in the number of patients booked at this time, so there is less traffic inside the office.

Equipment is also wiped down thoroughly and often.

“We do everything we can for ourselves and the patients,” says Hodges.

Dr. Hodges says the week overall has been a smooth transition back.

In the meantime, he says the priority is keeping patients and staff safe as possible in the weeks ahead.

“I think overall I feel very comfortable, but I still know that it’s a possibility,” says Hodges. “We are ready to get back to the routine as much as possible, but it’s still a day to day thing and we’ll make modifications as needed.”

Patients are still strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Comments

comments