Doctors Encourage Caution When Out in the Sun

As the Tri-state is gearing up for a hot and sunny holiday weekend ahead and with the more summer like weather comes an increased chance of dealing with heat and sun related problems.

The forecast for this weekend has many people making plans outdoors and often times in the sun. So with a hot and humid holiday weekend in the forecast, area doctors are reminding people to be prepared for the long summer ahead.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. With the warmer, sunny weather in the forecast, doctors are reminding people a few minutes in the sun can cause long-lasting damage.

“This time of year we have a lot more people coming in for dehydration, people that aren’t drinking enough,” said Dr. William Thompson. “It’s best to re-hydrate before you go outside, don’t just drink water when you’re out there.”

Friday is national Don’t Fry Day which raises awareness for safety in the sun.

Protecting yourself from the harmful rays can be very easy. Angel Kiown knows the drill all to well.

She’s been coming to Burdette Park since she was a little girl. Now, the young mother is sharing this summer tradition with her children, but doing so safely.

“Before we leave the house, we put the sunscreen and while we are here we will put on more sunscreen,” said Kiown.

“Once I see them getting kind of red, we will come in the shade a little bit but I put hats on them, sunglasses [and] sunscreen.”

She says she always comes prepared.

“Definitely bottled water, sunscreen, our cooler and lots of ice,” said Kiown.

If you’re going to be out this weekend, doctors remind people to seek shade, wear a hat and drink plenty of fluids.

If you’re planning to be out for a long period of time, wear a long-sleeve shirt.

Dr. Thompson recommends using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. The sun will be shining at Burdette Park all summer long and assistant director Zach Wathen says people should enjoy the weather but stay prepared.

“Keep an eye more than anything on the close family and friends,” Wathen said. “The young ones, the heat tends to get them worse. As long as you stay hydrated and apply sunscreen regularly, you’ll be fine.”

Children and elderly remain the most at risk for developing sun-related issues. Wathen says it’s all about being proactive.

“…But it’s really about the prepping at home,” Wathen said. “You definitely want to get some water and Gatorade in you at home.”

Along with several local pools, West side Evansville’s Historic Burdette Park will open for the season on Saturday. Officials expect a record turnout.

