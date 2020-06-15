Doctors and Citizens Fearful of Upcoming ‘Second Wave’

After 19 states in the nation saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week, the CDC is projecting 16,000 more deaths in the next three weeks.

”We got our wish, which was to end the home quarantine orders, and now we’re seeing people treat it as if COVID-19 is no longer an issue, and that’s far from the fact,” said Dr. Jeremy Finkelstein of Methodist Methodist Hospital Emergency Services.

With the eased restrictions and numbers increasing by the day, medical professionals and local citizens are concerned that this will result in a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m aggravated, because when this first started, everyone was wearing their mask and taking care of each other, and it’s all fallen apart,” said an anonymous Evansville citizen. “I’ve driven around Franklin street, and I’ve seen the restaurants outside, and they’re not six feet apart, and I think it’s dangerous.”

More than 115,000 American citizens have died from COVID-19.

And Texas, Florida, and South Carolina all posted single-day records last week for confirmed coronavirus cases.

But though many states in the nation have seen an increase in COVID-19 numbers, Kentucky and Indiana have not.

“I think that our risk for a second outbreak here in the summer months is going to be much less,” said Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health. “I think many areas have such higher concentrations of virus right now. That’s where it’s going to happen, versus in Kentucky and Indiana where our virus exposure is so low, our risk is much much less.”

But Dr. Danhauer did tell 44News that he expects to see a second wave of numbers increase as we get closer to the Fall and the weather starts to cool back down.

