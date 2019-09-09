DNR Will Pay for Nuts, Seeds of Certain Tree Species

With fall approaching, officials are reminding Hoosiers that they’ll pay them for seeds from certain tree species.

DNR’s statewide seed collection has the goal of diversifying their seed source.

That diversification allows the agency to raise seedlings well adapted to grow into mature trees across Indiana.

The DNR pays seed collectors on the basis of pure live seed that meets DNR specifications, including being free of diseases and insects.

Some of the numerous tree species the DNR wants seeds for are black walnut, red oak, bur oak, and shellbark hickory.

Comments

comments