Indiana
DNR: Veterans to Be Allowed Into State Parks on Veteran’s Day
All veterans and active-duty military personnel will be allowed free entry into state parks on Veteran’s Day, the Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday.
This includes free admission into Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and state off-road vehicle riding areas.
Veterans and active-duty military personnel will need proof of military status. Gate attendants will accept the following:
- Discharge papers (veteran’s DD Form 214)
- Veteran license plates: Ex-POW, Purple Heart, Disabled Hoosier Veteran, Pearl Harbor Survivor. Veteran license plates also include:
- Air Force Veteran
- Army Veteran
- Coast Guard Veteran
- Marine Corps Veteran
- Merchant Marine Veteran
- Navy Veteran
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Award Letter
- Veterans hunting and fishing license
- Documents showing veteran benefits with veteran’s name on document
- Any other certificate or verification letter or form that establishes past or present military service