DNR: Veterans to Be Allowed Into State Parks on Veteran’s Day

All veterans and active-duty military personnel will be allowed free entry into state parks on Veteran’s Day, the Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday.

This includes free admission into Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas, and state off-road vehicle riding areas.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel will need proof of military status. Gate attendants will accept the following:

Discharge papers (veteran’s DD Form 214)

