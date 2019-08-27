DNR: Two Evansville Men Charged With Poaching White-Tailed Deer

Two Evansville men have been charged with poaching white-tailed deer.

Austin VanBritson, 21, and Garrett Hoss, 19, were charged with poaching white-tailed deer during the 2018 hunting season in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court.

Both face multiple charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, shooting across a public roadway, shooting from a motorized conveyance, use of artificial light to take white-tailed deer, hunting without landowner consent, hunting without a valid license, and hunting with a firearm in a closed season.

According to the Department of Natural Resource, the killing took place the day before legal hunting hours. VanBritson shot the deer using a .270 caliber and returned the next day to claim his kill.

In a separate and unrelated incident in January 2018, VanBritson and Hoss were charged with hunting without landowner consent and illegal possession of a white-tailed deer in Posey County.

To report hunting or fishing violations please call 1-800-TIP-IDNR or the DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch (24 hours a day) at 812-837-9536.

