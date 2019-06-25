DNR Seeking Volunteers to Help Count Turkey Broods

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Divison of Fish & Wildlife is seeking volunteers to help count wild turkeys and their offspring from July 1st to August 31st.

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.

The goal this summer is to collect 3,000 brood observation reports from citizens across the state, with at least 25 brood observations in each county.

To register as a participant, click here.

