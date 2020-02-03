DNR: Otter Trapping Season Over After Quota Is Reached

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has closed the river otter trapping season after reaching the statewide quota early Monday.

The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 15 – March 15, or until the quota of 600 river otter was reached.

The framework of Indiana’s river otter season was carefully designed to limit the total harvest. Databases and reporting mechanisms allowed for close monitoring of the total season harvest.

In addition to the quota, DNR regulations require that successful trappers register their otter within 24 hours. Regulations also require tagging of each pelt at a river otter check station or by authorized DNR personnel.

“Licensed trappers had a successful 2019–20 limited river otter trapping season,” says Geriann Albers, furbearer biologist with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “While the season has closed, the DNR is continuing to collect data from legally trapped river otter to help guide future management decisions.”

A report of the otter season will be available in early 2021. Additional information on river otter and the trapping season can be found here.

