DNR: Dead, Sick Deer Confirmed to Have EHD

The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed dead deer in Clark County have epizootic hemorrhagic disease. The DNR began testing after receiving reports of sick or dead deer in central and south-central Indiana.

Clark County has seen the most intense outbreaks this year, according to the DNR.

The DNR says EHD is a viral disease that may affect white-tailed deer to some degree every year. It typically occurs during late summer. Outbreaks are potentially worse during droughts.

EHD is transmitted by flies commonly known as biting midges, sand gnats, and “no-see-ums”.

Humans are not at risk for contracting the hemorrhagic disease.

