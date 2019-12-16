DNR: Coyote Activity Increases During Winter Months

Indiana residents might see an increase of coyotes in the area but this should not a cause for alarm.

With the winter months here, coyotes are becoming more active and can be seen everywhere in Indiana, even in urban areas.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says coyotes are a common member of Indiana’s urban wildlife community, as are raccoons, red foxes, and opossums.

To reduce the possibility of pets having a negative interaction with coyotes or any other wildlife, keep pets leashed, in a kennel with a secure top, or indoors.

The IDNR provided several tips for making your property less attractive to coyotes:

Clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens.

Keep garbage secure.

Make sure pet food and treats are not left outside.

If you see a coyote around your yard, take down birdfeeders ; coyotes could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds.

; coyotes could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds. Never intentionally feed a coyote, which could result in its losing its fear of people.

Making a coyote feel unwelcome around people can help maintain its natural fear of humans, but never corner or chase a coyote – you should always allow it to have a clear escape path to get away from you.

If you see a coyote and want it to go away, try to make it uncomfortable:

Yell.

Wave your arms.

Spray it with a hose.

Throw tennis balls or small stones at it, but don’t throw anything that could be food, like apples.

Carry a jar of coins to shake or a small air horn to make noise.

