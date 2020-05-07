District Health Department Reports New Coronavirus Cases in Kentucky

On Thursday May 7, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases within its seven-county district.

Of the newly reported cases by GRDHD, there were five in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in McLean County, and six in Ohio County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 476.

Twenty-four people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 476 total confirmed cases in the district, 58 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 241 (51%).

As of May 6, the state of Kentucky was reporting 5,934 confirmed cased of COVID-19 and 283 statewide deaths.

