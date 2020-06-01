Distracted Driving Bill Goes Into Effect July 1

Less than a minute

Come July 1, using a cellphone while driving will be against the law in Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a distracted driving bill on March 18, prohibiting the use of cellphones while driving,

This new law would cover texting, phone calls, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, selfies, etc.

Drivers can use their devices on speakerphone, or with any type of Bluetooth speakers.

Officials advise residents to use mounts or clips for their phones.

