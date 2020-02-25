Dispensaries Await Approval for Recreational Marijuana

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Illinois still waiting for approval to move to recreational.

So far, 47 stores have received approval to sell recreational marijuana but some are delaying the sale.

This due to large crowds those dispensaries are waiting for more shops to open up.

Especially during the statewide shortage that some say could last for a year.

Currently, the state is reviewing applications for 75 new dispensaries

Illinois will award those dispensaries licenses before May 1.

