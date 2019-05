Dispatch says a school bus in Jasper was sideswiped by a white box truck. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday while the bus turning southbound on St. Charles Street of State Road 56.

44News is told the driver of the box truck was probably unaware of the collision due to minor damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or call anonymously at 812-481-COPS.

