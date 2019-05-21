Homeowner Shoots Armed Intruder

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Highway 405 in Daviess County.

44News is told that a homeowner shot an intruder. The intruder attempted his way into his home by kicking in the door around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The homeowner convinced the intruder to leave but later came armed with an AR-15.

That’s when the homeowner took the matter into his own hands shooting the intruder once in the chest and once in the lower back.

The intruder is now undergoing surgery.

