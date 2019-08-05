Dispatch: One Dead, Five Others Injured in Daviess County Crash

Update:

New details shed light on a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County.

Authorities say the driver of a 2017 Buick Encore was traveling northbound on Fredrica Street when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2018 Ford F-250 head-on.

The five occupants of the Ford F-250 were transported to the hospital for nonlife threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick Encore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office pending family notification.

Authorities do not believe alcohol to be a factor.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Daviess County.

According to dispatch, the incident happened on Pettit Road and Highway 431.

Dispatch says one person is dead and five others are injured.

