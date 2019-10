Evansville Dispatch confirms a house fire at 12466 Apache Pass in Vanderburgh County.

Three different fire units are on the scene, including the McCutchanville Fire Department.

According to dispatch, the fire started in a bathroom light fixture inside the home.

Fire crews reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

