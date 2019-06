Evansville dispatch confirms a wreck on Highway 41 involving a transport trailer.

Dispatch says a transport trailer carrying multiple vehicles overturned at Highway 41 and the eastbound exit to the Lloyd Expressway.

Eastbound Lloyd is currently shut down. It is unknown how long this road will be down.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area.

44News has a crew on its way.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments