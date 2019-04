The Owensboro Police Department were dispatched to an accident Friday morning.

Dispatch says the accident happened at 6:32 a.m. on West 4th Street at Orchard St. and involved a vehicle and a juvenile.

Due to possible serious injuries to the juvenile, accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene.

No further details are available at the moment.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments