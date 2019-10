Evansville Central Dispatch tells 44News that police are on the scene of a shots fired report at Sportsman’s Bar on the city’s west side on Franklin Street.

Dispatch says at least half a dozen units are on scene. Multiple AMR emergency vehicles and EFD units have been requested, according to dispatch.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with 44News on air and online as this story develops.

Comments

comments