Discount Opportunity for Ricky Nelson Remembered

“RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED” is a unique multi media entertainment event featuring the live music of Ricky Nelson’s hit songs (including “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “Garden Party”) performed by Ricky’s own twin sons Matthew & Gunnar and includes never before seen big screen video footage of the NELSON family with interviews from celebrities influenced by Ricky Nelson. The show appeals to a wide audience and multiple generations and celebrates the life of America’s original ‘Teen Idol’. This year 2019 marks the 34th anniversary of Rick Nelson’s passing in a tragic New Year’s Eve plane crash.

This show stars Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, the identical twin sons of Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson and grandsons of ‘50s TV icons Ozzie & Harriet Nelson. When Matthew & Gunnar hit #1 on the Billboard with their rock band NELSON with their self-penned #1 mega hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love & Affection” it put the Nelson family in the Guinness Book of Worlds as the ONLY family in entertainment history with THREE generations of #1 HITMAKERS! With their rock band NELSON, Matthew and Gunnar have five Top 40 Billboard hits, four #1 MTV videos and have sold over 6.5 million albums worldwide!

Discount code available for use until August 25th! Use the code ricky1985 to get 20% off of tickets to the Ricky Nelson Remembered event on October 5. Featuring Gunnar and Mathew Nelson of the band “Nelson” Use the discount code to get some great seats for this awesome show!

The show will be at Marion Cultural and Civic Center, IL, Saturday, Oct 05, 07:30PM.

You can find tickets here.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments