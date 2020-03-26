“Disconnect From the World” at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve

As we all attempt to maintain a normal routine during the challenges accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to take care of our mental and physical wellness.

To contribute to this effort, Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve will be opening its gates every day from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the next few weeks.

Wesselman Woods hopes that their 200-acre nature preserve will provide a space to disconnect from the world and reconnect with the forest and all of the health benefits associated with the great outdoors.

With all of the concerns surrounding COVID-19, Wesselman Woods has implemented measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to ensure the health and safety of their guests and staff.

Wesselman’s Nature Center, Nature PlayScape, restrooms, and Recycling Center will remain CLOSED during this time.

Guests are asked to please adhere to guidance from the CDC and State Leadership:

Please choose to visit areas that are not crowded

Maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and other guests

If you are included in the high-risk population, please consider staying home

If you are not feeling well, please stay home

Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve can be found at 551 N Boeke Rd in Evansville, Indiana.

